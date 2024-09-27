Pacers Star Obi Toppin Sends Message To Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is coming off a sensational rookie year for the Indiana Fever.
She finished the regular season with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The former Iowa star also led the Fever to the WNBA playoffs just one year after they were the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
On Friday, Clark was reportedly named as the 2024 WNBA Rookie of The Year.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic: "Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark has won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has been awarded the Defensive Player of the Year, sources confirm.
Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson received MVP and Connecticut’s DiJonai Carrington won Most Improved Player."
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a message to Clark was Indiana Pacers star Obi Toppin.
Toppin (via his Instagram story): "Congrats @caitlinclark22 ROTY!!!!!!!"
Considering that both Clark and Toppin play for Indiana, fans will likely love seeing the support shown.
Toppin is coming off his first year playing for the Pacers where he averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He had spent the first three years of his career with the New York Knicks.
The former Dayton star helped the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season (ten years ago).