Fastbreak

Paolo Banchero Reacts To Magic-Grizzlies Blockbuster Trade

Paolo Banchero spoke about the addition of Desmond Bane.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane had spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

This offseason, the former TCU star was traded in a blockbuster deal to the Orlando Magic.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 15): "The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN."

Desmond Bane
Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) reacts after the Grizzlies were called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Recently, Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero spoke about the addition of Bane (via BETNetworks).

Banchero: "I'm just looking forward to competing at a high level, going to hopefully take the East... Obviously, Desmond Bane is a hell of a player. Can't wait to share the court with him and just compete with him."

Bane finished last season with averages of 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 69 games.

He helped the Grizzlies make the NBA playoffs four times.

Via SleeperMagic: "Career high from each Magic starter:

Jalen Suggs: 32pts
Desmond Bane: 49pts
Franz Wagner: 38pts
Paolo Banchero: 50pts
Wendell Carter Jr: 30pts"

On the other hand, Banchero finished last season with averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.

He has helped lead Orlando to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

Via The Orlando Magic: "Most consecutive playoff games with 25+ points in NBA history before age 23:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7)
Kobe Bryant (7)
Paolo Banchero (7)"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.