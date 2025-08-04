Paolo Banchero Reacts To Magic-Grizzlies Blockbuster Trade
Desmond Bane had spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
This offseason, the former TCU star was traded in a blockbuster deal to the Orlando Magic.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 15): "The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN."
Recently, Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero spoke about the addition of Bane (via BETNetworks).
Banchero: "I'm just looking forward to competing at a high level, going to hopefully take the East... Obviously, Desmond Bane is a hell of a player. Can't wait to share the court with him and just compete with him."
Bane finished last season with averages of 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 69 games.
He helped the Grizzlies make the NBA playoffs four times.
Via SleeperMagic: "Career high from each Magic starter:
Jalen Suggs: 32pts
Desmond Bane: 49pts
Franz Wagner: 38pts
Paolo Banchero: 50pts
Wendell Carter Jr: 30pts"
On the other hand, Banchero finished last season with averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He has helped lead Orlando to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
Via The Orlando Magic: "Most consecutive playoff games with 25+ points in NBA history before age 23:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7)
Kobe Bryant (7)
Paolo Banchero (7)"