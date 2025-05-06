Fastbreak

Paolo Banchero Reacts To San Antonio Spurs News

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero sent out a post for Mitch Johnson.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs were led by legendary head coach Gregg Popovich for 29 seasons.

In that span, the franchise won five NBA Championships.

However, Popovich will now step down as the team's coach, leading to Mitch Johnson taking over (after being the interim coach during the 2024-25 season).

One person who reacted to the news was Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero.

His post had over 900 likes and 59,000 impressions.

He wrote: "yessir!! O’Dea high school legend congrats Mitch 💪🏾"

While Johnson is much older than Banchero, the two went to the same high school.

Many fans commented on Banchero's post.

@GeneralKenobi54: "We gonna be meeting him in the finals soon enough 🙏🏽"

@tonequintanilla: "He stamped by my goat Paolo this is a good hire"

@keefreef407: "Top 5 in the league rn p5!!"

Paolo Banchero
Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Spurs are coming off a year where they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.

Johnson had spent six seasons as an assistant on Popovich's staff.

They last made the NBA playoffs in 2019.

As for Banchero, he is one of the best young stars in the NBA.

He was the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.

This past year, the 22-year-old had averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.

NBA
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drivers the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Magic lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

