Paolo Banchero Sends Instagram Message To Markelle Fultz
Markelle Fultz is coming off his fifth season playing for the Orlando Magic.
The former Washington star finished the year with averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 43 games.
This summer, Fultz became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 20, Fultz remains unsigned.
Paolo Banchero recently sent out a post to his Instagram story with a message for Fultz.
Based on his wording, it sounds as if Fultz will not be returning to Orlando.
Via Jason Beede of Orlando Sentinel: "#Magic forward Paolo Banchero shares a message on his Instagram Story for Markelle Fultz: “love always brother, appreciate u and glad I got to lace em up w a real killa”"
Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
While he hasn't been an All-Star, Fultz has been a solid role player for seven seasons in the NBA.
In addition to the Magic, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 234 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games (five starts).
The Magic are coming off a season where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.