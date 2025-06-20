Fastbreak

Pascal Siakam's Dunk Went Viral In Thunder-Pacers Game

Pascal Siakam had a big dunk during Game 6.

Ben Stinar

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Maddie Meyer-Pool Photo via Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Maddie Meyer-Pool Photo via Imagn Images / Maddie Meyer-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

During the first half, Pascal Siakam had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "OH MY GOODNESS THIS PACERS SEQUENCE 🤯

HALIBURTON STEAL. HALIBURTON NO-LOOK DIME. SIAKAM SLAM WITH FORCE.

Indy seeking a Game 7 on ABC 🏆"

At halftime, Siakam had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.

Many people around the NBA world were posting their reaction to his big highlight.

Indiana Pacers: "WHAT A SEQUENCE 👀

Tyrese Haliburton picks it off and sends a spinning no-look dime cross-court to Pascal Siakam, who absolutely PUNISHES the rim 😱"

SportsCenter: "PASCAL SIAKAM PUT JDUB ON A POSTER 😳"

Kevin O'Connor: "PASCAL SIAKAM POSTER! WHAT A SERIES!"

Evan Sidery: "One of the sequences of the playoffs right here:

- Tyrese Haliburton steal
- Haliburton no-look
- Pascal Siakam transition poster on Jalen Williams

Dominant first half from the Pacers."

Alex Golden: "My GOODNESS.

Pascal Siakam just dunked all over J Dub and then hits a shot at the end of the buzzer.

Pacers lead 64-42 at the half."

NBA
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Siakam is in his second season playing for the Pacers.

They are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years and had been coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.