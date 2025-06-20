Pascal Siakam's Dunk Went Viral In Thunder-Pacers Game
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
During the first half, Pascal Siakam had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "OH MY GOODNESS THIS PACERS SEQUENCE 🤯
HALIBURTON STEAL. HALIBURTON NO-LOOK DIME. SIAKAM SLAM WITH FORCE.
Indy seeking a Game 7 on ABC 🏆"
At halftime, Siakam had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
Many people around the NBA world were posting their reaction to his big highlight.
Indiana Pacers: "WHAT A SEQUENCE 👀
Tyrese Haliburton picks it off and sends a spinning no-look dime cross-court to Pascal Siakam, who absolutely PUNISHES the rim 😱"
SportsCenter: "PASCAL SIAKAM PUT JDUB ON A POSTER 😳"
Kevin O'Connor: "PASCAL SIAKAM POSTER! WHAT A SERIES!"
Evan Sidery: "One of the sequences of the playoffs right here:
- Tyrese Haliburton steal
- Haliburton no-look
- Pascal Siakam transition poster on Jalen Williams
Dominant first half from the Pacers."
Alex Golden: "My GOODNESS.
Pascal Siakam just dunked all over J Dub and then hits a shot at the end of the buzzer.
Pacers lead 64-42 at the half."
Siakam is in his second season playing for the Pacers.
They are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years and had been coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals.