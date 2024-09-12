Pascal Siakam Sends Instagram Message To Former Toronto Raptors Teammate
Pascal Siakam is one of the best forwards in the NBA and is coming off his first season playing for anyone other than the Toronto Raptors.
After part of eight seasons with the franchise, Siakam was traded to the Indiana Pacers during the middle of the year.
He finished the season with averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 80 games.
On Thursday, Siakam made a post to his Instagram story with a clip from a G League game over seven years ago.
He connected for a big highlight with Fred VanVleet when they were teammates on Raptors 905.
Siakam captioned his post: "😂 @fredvanvleet 😂"
VanVleet responded to his story.
VanVleet: "Feels like yesterday 😭😭😭"
The two were teammates in the NBA for seven seasons.
They led the Raptors to the playoffs five times and won the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
VanVleet left the Raptors in the summer of 2023 to sign with the Houston Rockets.
He finished his first season in Houston with averages of 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Last season, Siakam helped the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.
Meanwhile, the Rockets showed significant improvement but missed the NBA playoffs after finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.