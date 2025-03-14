Pascal Siakam's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-76ers Game
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Pascal Siakam has been added to the injury report.
He is averaging 20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Pascal Siakam (elbow) now listed questionable Friday."
The Pacers are coming off a 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
Siakam finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 10/15 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Pascal Siakam passes Paul George for the 6th most 25/10/5 games in Pacers history."
The Pacers are the fifth seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 36-28 record in 64 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the 76ers, the Pacers will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Bucks.
Siakam is in his ninth NBA season (and second with the Pacers).
He has made three All-Star Games (and helped the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 title).
As for the 76ers, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-43 record in 65 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).
After the Pacers, the 76ers will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.