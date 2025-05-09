Pat Riley Makes Feelings Clear About Former Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler spent part of six years with the Miami Heat.
After signing with the franchise in the summer of 2019, the six-time NBA All-Star led the franchise to the Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals three times).
However, things ended poorly, as Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors (after being unable to get a contract extension with Miami).
On Friday, Pat Riley was asked about Butler when he met with the media (h/t Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints).
Riley shared fond moments of Butler's tenure with the Heat, including his run to the Finals in the bubble.
Riley: "He played his a** off, his heart out for us... I'm not going to apologize for saying no on the contract extension... It's done. I wish him well. Good luck to him, I hope he deep down in his heart somewhere, he wishes us well too."
Butler finished his tenure with Miami averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 316 games.
Via HeatMuse: "Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat:
2x All-Star
3x All-NBA
1x All-Defense
Steals leader (2021)
3rd in PPG
2nd in APG
1st in SPG
3rd in 20 + 30-pt postseason games
1st in 40-pt postseason games
5th in 20-pt games
4th in 30-pt games"
Butler has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.