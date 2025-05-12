Pat Riley Makes Feelings Clear About Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro is coming off his sixth season playing for the Miami Heat.
The former Kentucky star made his first career NBA All-Star Game.
He averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Via The NBA: "Tyler Herro took his game to another level in 2024-25!
23.9 PPG (career-high)
5.5 APG (career-high)
251 3PM (career-high)
First-time #NBAAllStar"
Recently, Pat Riley spoke about Herro when he met with the media last week.
Riley (h/t Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints):"He's pivotal for us... We just need more around him that can do a little bit of what he does... Tyler's a player and I hope he can stay here the rest of his career."
Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
During his rookie season, he played a major role in the team in reaching the NBA Finals.
His career averages are 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 361 games.
Via Real Sports: "Tyler Herro & Bam Adebayo become the first Heat duo to have 20/5/5 with 0 turnovers."
The Heat finished the regular season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via StatMuse: "Tyler Herro in Game 4:
1-10 FG
1-9 3P
-44
Averaging 8.6 PPG on 29.2 FG% in elimination games."