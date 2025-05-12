Fastbreak

Pat Riley Makes Feelings Clear About Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro

Pat Riley spoke about Tyler Herro.

Ben Stinar

Jan 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Tyler Herro is coming off his sixth season playing for the Miami Heat.

The former Kentucky star made his first career NBA All-Star Game.

He averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.

Via The NBA: "Tyler Herro took his game to another level in 2024-25!

23.9 PPG (career-high)
5.5 APG (career-high)
251 3PM (career-high)
First-time #NBAAllStar"

Recently, Pat Riley spoke about Herro when he met with the media last week.

Riley (h/t Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints):"He's pivotal for us... We just need more around him that can do a little bit of what he does... Tyler's a player and I hope he can stay here the rest of his career."

Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

During his rookie season, he played a major role in the team in reaching the NBA Finals.

His career averages are 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 361 games.

Via Real Sports: "Tyler Herro & Bam Adebayo become the first Heat duo to have 20/5/5 with 0 turnovers."

The Heat finished the regular season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.

They got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Via StatMuse: "Tyler Herro in Game 4:

1-10 FG
1-9 3P
-44

Averaging 8.6 PPG on 29.2 FG% in elimination games."

