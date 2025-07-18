Fastbreak

Patrick Beverley Comments On Damian Lillard Trail Blazers News

Patrick Beverley sent out a post about Damian Lillard signing with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Jan 29, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley (22) looks on before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Patrick Beverley was once among the best defenders in the NBA.

In recent years, the 37-year-old has hosted a popular podcast and become a pundit for basketball.

After ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Damian Lillard is signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, Beverley sent out a post (via X).

His post had over 6,000 likes and 200,000 impressions.

Beverley wrote: "Dame to Portland he not wrong. said F that ring chasing. i’m going back where the LOVE ❤️ IS

That’s really what hoopers want peace of mind and good HOOPS🏀

That’s 🔥"

Beverley also responded to a fan's question.

@srcgavin: "Do you think he regrets leaving in the first place?"

Beverley wrote: "idk but i do know that the years he was there He had no injuries i do know that 🔥🔥❤️"

Lillard played two seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, they were unable to get out of the first round in that span.

The All-Star point guard finished last season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Via Chris Haynes: "Portland GM Joe Cronin met at the star’s house weeks ago and the two made amends and focused their attention on getting a deal done to give Lillard the opportunity to retire as a Trail Blazer."

As for Beverley, he played for the Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

