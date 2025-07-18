Patrick Beverley Comments On Damian Lillard Trail Blazers News
Patrick Beverley was once among the best defenders in the NBA.
In recent years, the 37-year-old has hosted a popular podcast and become a pundit for basketball.
After ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Damian Lillard is signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, Beverley sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 6,000 likes and 200,000 impressions.
Beverley wrote: "Dame to Portland he not wrong. said F that ring chasing. i’m going back where the LOVE ❤️ IS
That’s really what hoopers want peace of mind and good HOOPS🏀
That’s 🔥"
Beverley also responded to a fan's question.
@srcgavin: "Do you think he regrets leaving in the first place?"
Beverley wrote: "idk but i do know that the years he was there He had no injuries i do know that 🔥🔥❤️"
Lillard played two seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks.
However, they were unable to get out of the first round in that span.
The All-Star point guard finished last season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Chris Haynes: "Portland GM Joe Cronin met at the star’s house weeks ago and the two made amends and focused their attention on getting a deal done to give Lillard the opportunity to retire as a Trail Blazer."
As for Beverley, he played for the Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.