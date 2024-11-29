Patrick Beverley Makes Bold Statement About Former Lakers Teammate Russell Westbrook
Point guards Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have had a long history.
At first, they were rivals (for years) on opposing Western Conference teams.
They then later became teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers (2023).
Recently, Beverley spoke highly of Westbrook on an episode of Pat Bev Pod.
Beverley: "We're going off talent. We're going off numbers. This is an individual award. You have to put him up there as the greatest point guard to ever play the game... I think he on Mount Rushmore for point guards. He has to be. 200 triple-doubles for a point guard. It's going to be very hard for a player to reach that."
The Denver Nuggets point guard is no longer a superstar, but he has still been able to remain a role player in the NBA.
Westbrook recently recorded his 200th career triple-double.
Via Basketball Forever on November 19: "Russell Westbrook drops 12 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST, 2 STL & 1 BLK OFF THE BENCH as the Nuggets get the WIN over the Grizzlies
Russ is the first NBA player EVER to record 200 career triple-doubles! THE TD KING"
The 2017 MVP has career averages of 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 1,179 games over 17 seasons.
As for Beverley, he most recently played in the NBA last season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.