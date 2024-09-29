Patrick Beverley Reacts To Blockbuster NBA Trade
Patrick Beverley spent one year with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season.
He helped the team end a three-year playoff drought.
On Friday evening, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the Timberwolves had traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster deal.
One person who reacted to the news was Beverley.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 92,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Beverley wrote: "Told you Randle was getting traded but for KAT? Sheesh 🤦🏾♂️"
Fans reacted to Beverley's post.
@TheMidRangeNews: "We been knowing Pat Bev, there’s no way the Knicks seem their playoff run and ain’t got rid of Julius, they just better and look more cohesive without him.
Minny’s decision to break up the roster is questionable but let’s not act like they ain’t win this trade value-wise, Donte is a stud, and that Detroit 1st very valuable with the new CBA."
@GeeBaby_1997: "Why would Minnesota do that????
And why not send Rudy"
@BronGotGame: "They ain’t even let KAT know after he gave them 9 yrs 🤦🏽♂️"
Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and had spent his first nine seasons with the Timberwolves.
He finished last year with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
As for Beverley, he played 12 seasons in the NBA.
He currently plays for Hapoel Tel Aviv.