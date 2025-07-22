Patrick Beverley Reveals Hardest NBA Player He Ever Had To Guard
Luka Doncic is already seen as one of the best players in NBA history.
The superstar forward averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range (after getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during the middle of the season).
Recently, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley revealed that Doncic is the hardest player he ever had to guard.
Spike Eskin wrote: "Watching old Luka video really reminds me of watching old Embiid video. Doesn't physically look at all like the same person."
Beverley responded: "toughest person i ever had to guard. sheesh @PatBevPod"
Many fans commented on Beverley's post.
@Hoodie_Milly: "Bro has said this about 5 different people"
@BeLiKeDime: "They not letting you on the Lakers"
@WhoMaal: "You’re 6’2 Pat ofc it’s hard to guard Luka no disrespect ofc"
@bamgetabag: "Idk Pat. I’ve seen you lock down some of the best. This videos shows no justice. You and Luka gotta run it back lol this ain’t it"
@Maverick_SZN: "When the best defender in the whole world says you’re the toughest, that means a lot"
Beverley last played in the league during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished that year with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games (13 starts).
As for Doncic, he is going into his eighth NBA season.
He has made five All-Star Games.