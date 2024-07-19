Patrick Beverley Reveals Social Media DM From Philadelphia 76ers Rookie
Patrick Beverley has played 12 seasons in the NBA.
He is a defensive-minded point guard who has been good at getting the best out of his teammates.
Recently, Beverley revealed that Jared McCain (who was the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers) direct messaged him on social media (h/t Pat Bev Pod).
McCain's DM, according to Beverley: "Just wanted to reach out and ask for some advice into the NBA. I have some questions about everything, to be honest, and just want to learn as much as possible before I step on the court. I will take anything (praying hands). What's some tips for succeeding as a rookie? How do I get on the floor? How do I get through slumps?"
Beverley spent part of last season playing for the 76ers (before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks).
McCain played one season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.
He finished his freshman year with averages of 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.
The 76ers have an extremely talented roster led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, so he will have to play well in order to get on the court.
As for Beverley, he recently announced that he is leaving the NBA.
Via Pat Bev Pod on July 16: "BREAKING: @patbev21 is headed to Europe. “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn’t refuse.” Says Pat Bev
He plans to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC"