Patrick Beverley Reveals Social Media DM From Philadelphia 76ers Rookie

Patrick Beverley revealed a direct message he got from Jared McCain.

Ben Stinar

Jan 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) gestures as dribbles the ball up court in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley has played 12 seasons in the NBA.

He is a defensive-minded point guard who has been good at getting the best out of his teammates.

Recently, Beverley revealed that Jared McCain (who was the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers) direct messaged him on social media (h/t Pat Bev Pod).

McCain's DM, according to Beverley: "Just wanted to reach out and ask for some advice into the NBA. I have some questions about everything, to be honest, and just want to learn as much as possible before I step on the court. I will take anything (praying hands). What's some tips for succeeding as a rookie? How do I get on the floor? How do I get through slumps?"

Beverley spent part of last season playing for the 76ers (before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks).

Feb 1, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) reacts to a call with referee Danielle Scott (87) during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

McCain played one season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

He finished his freshman year with averages of 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.

The 76ers have an extremely talented roster led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, so he will have to play well in order to get on the court.

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) reacts in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As for Beverley, he recently announced that he is leaving the NBA.

Via Pat Bev Pod on July 16: "BREAKING: @patbev21 is headed to Europe. “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn’t refuse.” Says Pat Bev

He plans to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC"

