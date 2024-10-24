Patrick Beverley Sends Blunt Message To Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Patrick Beverley is coming off a season where he spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished the year with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Over the offseason, Beverley left the NBA to sign with a team in Israel.
That said, Beverley appears to be following his former team, as he left a comment on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram post.
Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Making statements without saying a word 🗣️🔇"
Beverley commented: "Make your free throws Luv Gang ❤️"
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 124-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
However, the two-time MVP shot just 9/16 from the free throw line (56.3%).
Antetokounmpo is now in his 12th season (all with the Bucks).
He finished last year with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 73 games.
Following the 76ers, the Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening in Wisconsin.
As for Beverley, it's possible that his NBA career is over at 36 (and now playing overseas).
He spent 12 seasons with the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages were 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 666 games.