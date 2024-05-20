Patrick Beverley Sounds Off On Karl-Anthony Towns Critics After Timberwolves Win Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 98-90 to win Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves are now headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004 (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).
All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 23 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/14 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, Patrick Beverley sent out a post on X about Towns that had over 19,000 likes and 570,000 impressions.
Beverley wrote: "I don’t wanna hear anymore bad talk about Kat ever. He has been locked in."
Beverley spent this past season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
He was teammates with Towns for one season on the Timberwolves (2022).
That year, the team reached the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
As for the Timberwolves, they will now face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (in six games).
Game 1 of the series will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
Game 1 of that series will be on Tuesday evening in Boston.