Patrick Beverley Wants 3x NBA All-Star To Join Sacramento Kings
Julius Randle is one of the best players in the league and is coming off a season where he made his third NBA All-Star Game.
He finished the year with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range.
However, Randle got injured and only appeared in 46 games (he missed the entire 2024 playoffs).
There is only one more season left on his contract (before a player option for 2026), so many rumors have started taking place about his future in New York.
Recently, former NBA player Patrick Beverley spoke about where he wants to see Randle.
Beverley (via Pat Bev Pod): "I'd like to see him Sacramento Kings... That'd be nice. Him in Sac. That'd be different."
Randle joined the Knicks in 2020.
At that point, they had been among the worst organizations in the NBA, but he was part of their major rebuild into becoming a premier team.
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
In addition to New York, Randle has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans over 10 seasons.
His career averages are 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 641 regular season games.
As for the Kings, they have a talented team led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Over the offseason, they landed six time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRoan.