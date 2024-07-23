Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Huge Game From LeBron James
On Monday afternoon, Team USA played their final exhibition game before the Olympics when they faced off against Germany in London.
The game was extremely close and Germany looked like they were on the verge of pulling off the incredible upset.
However, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took over in the fourth quarter to give Team USA the momentum.
Ultimately, they won by a score of 92-88.
James finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 8/11 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in only 18 minutes of playing time.
Thousands of people were talking about James on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
His post had over 19,000 likes and nearly 400,000 impressions in less than eight hours.
Mahomes wrote: "Greatness!! 🔥🔥 @KingJames"
James is the oldest player on the team (39), but he is still among the best ten players in the NBA.
He is coming off another sensational season for the Lakers where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The four-time NBA Champion will be attempting to win his third Gold Medal.
As for Mahomes, he is already one of the best quarterbacks of all time at just 28.
He has won three Super Bowls in his first six seasons as a starter.