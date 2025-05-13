Patrick Mahomes Sends Out Viral Post After Dallas Mavericks Win NBA Draft Lottery
The Dallas Mavericks had a tough season due to injuries (and the drama from trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers).
On Monday, they got excellent news when they won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have moved up to the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after the results of tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm.
This is the first time in franchise history Dallas has moved up when in lottery position."
After the news, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sent out two posts.
Mahomes' first post: "OMGGGGG!! Let’s goo!!!!!"
Mahomes' second post: "GOOO @dallasmavs"
Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, but he is also a big NBA fan (and has been seen at many Mavs games).
Many fans commented on his posts.
@ItsBlamed: "You deserve it goat"
@RojelioDeTejas: "I love the Mavs and I miss Luka, but this is 100% rigged."
@garethday95: "If you’re supporting the Mavs then come to the cowboys"
@GregIsKitty: "? Mahomes thinks he playing for Dallas?"
The Mavs had made the 2024 NBA Finals before missing the playoffs this season.
They still have a talented roster that (with Flagg) could be a contender in the Western Conference.
Via Underdog NBA: "Mavs potential 2025-26 starting lineup:
Kyrie Irving (player option; injured)
Klay Thompson
Cooper Flagg
Anthony Davis
Dereck Lively II
Irving could return from an ACL injury in January."
As for Mahomes, he is going into his ninth NFL season.
He has already made five Super Bowls.