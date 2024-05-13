Patrick Mahomes' Viral Post On X After Thunder-Mavs Game
On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Mavs won by a score of 105-101 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was in attendance at the game, and he sent out a post on X after the victory.
Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown first sent out a post.
Brown wrote: "I know @PatrickMahomes was watching kyrie like damn he do hoop like Hollywood fr 😅🐐"
Mahomes then responded: "😂😂😂😂😂"
Kyrie Irving finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He also nailed the dagger with less than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Mavs lost the first game but have now won each of the previous two, and Game 3 will be on Monday evening (also at home in Dallas).
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for Mahomes, he is considered to be the best player in the NFL and is coming off winning his second straight Super Bowl.
The former Texas Tech star has been seen at several Mavs games over the years.