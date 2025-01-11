Paul George's Blunt Comment Went Viral After Pelicans-76ers Game
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 76ers lost by a score of 123-115.
Paul George finished the loss with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, George made a blunt comment about playing center (with Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond out).
George (h/t NBA on ESPN): "I'm used to scrapping and running around and chasing and fighting through screens. To be honest, I'm bored playing on a five. It just don't do enough for me."
George is in his first year playing for the 76ers.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Many fans reacted to his comments.
@jarron5_: "Why is bro playing center in the first place 💀"
@l_zevin: "I kinda love how he just don’t care what he says lmao"
@candace_c_a: "He shouldn’t be playing the 5. 3 or 4 no more."
@dpul2208: "Why in the world is PG playing the 5????!!!"
With the loss, the 76ers dropped to 15-21 in their first 36 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 6-4 over their last ten games.
Following New Orleans, the 76ers will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic.