Paul George's Blunt Comment Went Viral After Pelicans-76ers Game

Paul George met with the media after Friday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (L) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (R) have words during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (L) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (R) have words during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers lost by a score of 123-115.

Paul George finished the loss with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

After the game, George made a blunt comment about playing center (with Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond out).

George (h/t NBA on ESPN): "I'm used to scrapping and running around and chasing and fighting through screens. To be honest, I'm bored playing on a five. It just don't do enough for me."

George is in his first year playing for the 76ers.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.

Many fans reacted to his comments.

@jarron5_: "Why is bro playing center in the first place 💀"

@l_zevin: "I kinda love how he just don’t care what he says lmao"

@candace_c_a: "He shouldn’t be playing the 5. 3 or 4 no more."

@dpul2208: "Why in the world is PG playing the 5????!!!"

Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; referee Tre Maddox (23) breaks up Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) as they have words during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the loss, the 76ers dropped to 15-21 in their first 36 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

Following New Orleans, the 76ers will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic.

