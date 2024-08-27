Paul George Compares Cooper Flagg To Former NBA Star
Cooper Flagg continues to be the most talked about prospect ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
He will play his freshman season of college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils.
Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George spoke about Flagg on his podcast (Podcast P with Paul George).
George: "He's nice. Talk about a well-rounded player. He's kind of got a little Michael Beasley. At that size, can score, can play-make, super talented, just a game-changer. I don't think people speak enough about how good Michael Beasley was. Or is... I think the world of Cooper Flagg. I think he's got the ultimate game."
Flagg is getting high praise from one of the best players in NBA history.
The 17-year-old has been getting a lot of attention coming out of high school, so he will be arguably the most-watched player in all of college basketball next season.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on August 11, 2023: "Standing 6'9, with outstanding mobility and quickness getting off his feet, Cooper Flagg is first and foremost a devastating force defensively, capable of guarding 1-5. He's an excellent passer and finisher, a developing shooter, and makes the game easy playing a winning style."
George is coming off a year where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
After five seasons in Los Angeles, he signed with the 76ers over the offseason.