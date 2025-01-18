Paul George's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Pacers Game
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Indiana to play the Pacers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Paul George is on the injury report.
George is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Paul George (groin) listed questionable for Saturday."
The 76ers enter play as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-24 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 125-119.
George finished the loss with 26 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 9/20 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pacers, the 76ers will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.
George spent the first seven years of his career playing for Indiana.
The Pacers come into play as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-19 record in 42 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the 76ers, the Pacers will play their next game on Thursday when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
Last month, they beat the 76ers (in Philadelphia) by a score of 121-107.