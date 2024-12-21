Paul George's Current Injury Status For Cavs-76ers Game
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Ohio to play Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, Paul George is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports: "Afternoon injury report for Sixers vs Cavs:
- Joel Embiid: Out (rest)
- Paul George: Questionable (left knee impingement)
Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), and Justin Edwards and Pete Nance (G-League) are also out."
The nine-time NBA All-Star is in his first year playing for the 76ers.
He is averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 15 games.
George is coming off a tough night where he had just five points on 2/12 shooting from the field.
However, he also had ten rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block.
The 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 108-98.
With the victory, the 76ers improved to 9-16 in 25 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the east.
On the road, they have gone 5-7 in 12 games away from Philadelphia.
Following the Cavs, the 76ers will return home to host Chirs Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
George is in his 15th NBA season.
In addition to the 76ers, the former Fresno State star has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers and Indiana Pacers.