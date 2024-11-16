Paul George Gets Destroyed On Social Media For Poor Showing In 76ers-Magic Game
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 98-86 in Florida.
They are now just 2-10 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Paul George finished with 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals while shooting 4/15 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@TrillBroDude: "The Sixers acquired a star this offseason and also signed Paul George"
@HoopsReference: "I dont care if i sound like i’m being a prisoner of the moment, Jared McCain is a better basketball player than Paul George in 2024."
@key_chaotic: "Paul George it’s time we talk about retirement my boy."
@hooparj: "I don’t understand what their thought process was when deciding to give Paul George a max after not giving it to James a year prior. Paul George has never been better than Harden."
@MagicHenryP: "RT if your team didn’t overpay and ruin your roster by giving a washed 35yo Paul George $200mil"
Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers forward Paul George has shot a combined 17-for-28 against the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. In his other four games, the perennial All-Star shot 18-for-58 - including 5 of 31 on three-pointers."
The 76ers will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
George is in his 15th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Thunder, Pacers and Clippers.