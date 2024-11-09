Paul George Gets Ripped By NBA Fans For Performance In 76ers-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The 76ers lost by a score of 116-106 to fall to 1-7 in their first eight games.
Paul George had nine points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 4/13 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@_cj1k: "It’s time for Paul George to retire"
@RikDaddy: "I know we’ve been clowning Paul George but really your star player should not be only 13 shots and missing all of his 3 pointers."
@theScore: "Paul George going from the Clippers to the Sixers:"
@rich_laker: "Paul George really doesn’t standout anymore. He’s just another guy."
@jarstalking: "Whatever they are paying Paul George it’s too much……G League player"
@triplecrownjmo: "Glad Paul George got his cardio in tonight cuz mf sure as hell wasn’t playing basketball"
@G_Jamie_: "Paul George as the primary scorer and he dropped 9 points. Hmmm"
@bmoe_careful: "The Sixers gave Paul George 211 million …. These NBA contracts are so crazy"
The 76ers will play their next game on Sunday when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
George is in his 15th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.
Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.