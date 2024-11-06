Paul George's Injury Status For 76ers-Clippers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Clippers in Los Angeles.
For the game, Paul George is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
After missing the first five games, the All-Star forward made his debut for the 76ers on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.
Via Underdog NBA: "Paul George (knee) listed probable for Wednesday."
George finished his 76ers debut with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 4/14 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN: "Paul George returns for a Los Angeles homecoming against his former team
Who's taking this one?
76ers vs. Clippers
10 PM ET on ESPN"
George had spent the previous five seasons with the Clippers before signing with the 76ers over the offseason.
He finished last year with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
During the 2021 season, George helped lead the Clippers to the Western Conference finals.
Following the Clippers, the 76ers will play their next game on Friday evening when they remain in Los Angeles to play the Lakers.
They are 1-5 in their first six games of the new season.
As for the Clippers, they are 3-4 in their first seven games.
Following the 76ers, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.