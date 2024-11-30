Paul George's Injury Status For 76ers-Pistons Game
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Detroit to play the Pistons.
For the game, the team once again has a long injury report.
Paul George is currently listed as questionable.
The nine-time NBA All-Star has missed three straight games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers reserve point guard Reggie Jackson was added the injury report. He's listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons with right knee soreness. Paul George (left knee bone bruise) and Caleb Martin (upper back soreness) are also questionable. Joel Embiid (left knee injury management/personal reasons) and Kyle Lowry (strained right hip) will remain sidelined."
George is in his first season playing for the 76ers.
The former Fresno State star is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in eight games.
He has had a tough start to the year.
The 76ers enter play as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 3-14 record in 17 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following their matchup with the Pistons, the 76ers will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
As for the Pistons, they are the 10th seed in the east with a 9-12 record in 21 games.
They are 4-5 in nine games at home.