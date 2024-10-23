Paul George's Injury Status For Bucks-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center.
Paul George is going into his first year with the 76ers, but he has been ruled out for the showdown with Milwaukee.
Via Underdog NBA: "Paul George (knee) ruled out for Wednesday."
George is coming off a season where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The nine-time NBA All-Star got injured in a preseason game earlier this month against the Atlanta Hawks.
Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer posted a video of George on Tuesday.
Via Pompey: "Sixers swingman Paul George doing some strides following today’s practice."
While not having George for the first game of the new season is extremely disappointing, the 76ers signed him so that they could win a title.
Therefore, his long-term health is the most important thing for the team.
Via Bleacher Report: "Joel Embiid and Paul George are both OUT for Philly's season opener vs. Bucks on Wednesday
Embiid will miss the entire week and PG will be re-evaluated later this week"
Following the Bucks, the 76ers will travel to Canada for a showdown with the Raptors on Friday evening.
Last season, they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.