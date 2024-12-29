Paul George Made NBA History In 76ers-Jazz Game
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are playing the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Paul George had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals while shooting 4/11 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Vince Carter for ninth on the all-time three-pointers list.
Following Carter, the next player for George to pass will be Kyle Korver (2,450).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @Yg_Trece of the @sixers for moving into 9th on the all-time THREES MADE list!"
George is in his first year playing for the 76ers after spending the last five seasons with the LA Clippers.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 18 games.
While the 76ers have one of the best rosters in the NBA, they have had a tough start to the season.
They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-17 record in 28 games.
That said, the 76ers are coming off a victory over the Boston Celtics (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
George was the tenth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Fresno State.
He has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to the LA Clippers and 76ers) over 15 seasons.