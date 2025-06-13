Fastbreak

Paul George Makes Bold Russell Westbrook Statement

Paul George spoke about his former LA Clippers and OKC Thunder teammate.

Ben Stinar

Jan 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13), guard Russell Westbrook (0) and center Ivica Zubac (40) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George and Russell Westbrook will always be linked due to their two stints together as teammates on the OKC Thunder and LA Clippers.

George has always been a vocal supporter of Westbrook, and he recently shared intriguing intel on what it's like being with the 2017 MVP in practice (via Podcast P with Paul George).

George: "I tell people that all the time... Whatcha ya'll see in games, that's him at practice too. It don't stop. There's no switch that turns off with Russ. He is pressure all day long."

Westbrook was a superstar when George first joined him in Oklahoma City.

Despite an MVP-caliber season (2019) for George, they were unable to get out of the first round of the NBA playoffs in either year.

Via @NBAW0RLD24: "Paul George’s 2019 season with the Thunder was historical:

28.0 PPG
8.2 RPG
4.1 APG
2.2 SPG
44/39/84%

— Top 3 in MVP & DPOY voting
— All-Star Starter
— All-NBA 1st Team
— 2nd in PPG
— 1st in SPG"


