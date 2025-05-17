Paul George Makes Feelings Clear About Clippers Star James Harden
Paul George and James Harden were teammate for part of one season on the LA Clippers (2023-24).
They helped the team finish as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
However, the Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Harden will go down among the best guards in NBA history.
That said, he has struggled in the postseason over his 16-year career.
Recently, George was asked about Harden in an interview with The Pivot.
George: "James is my guy, obviously... He puts a lot into his craft. The production drops or it dips from time to time... I think on some nights he don't know if he should be the scorer, he don't know if he should be the playmaker... I think at times, his gift is how good he is, is often some times his curse because he can do so many things. He don't know which one he wants to be or he needs to be for that specific game."
Harden had another strong season where he led the Clippers back to the NBA playoffs.
The 2018 MVP made his 11th All-Star Game and averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.
However, the Clippers once again lost in the first round.
Via StatMuse: "James Harden has now lost a Game 7 with 4 different teams."
As for George, he left LA over the offseason to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The team dealt with a lot of injuries and missed the 2025 postseason.