Paul George Makes Feelings Clear About Current State Of Philadelphia 76ers
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 142-110.
Paul George finished the loss with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the nine-time NBA All-Star made his feelings very clear about the state of the 76ers.
George (h/t Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports): "We've shown no sign of a team that will compete... We just don't have the habits of a champion, or a playoff contending team, would have. To be honest, right now, it's a little far-fetched. All we can do is work hard and try to just keep going for one another."
The 76ers have had an extremely disappointing 2024-25 season.
They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-37 record in 57 games.
Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone just 1-9 (and they are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak).
George signed with the 76ers over the summer after spending five seasons with the LA Clippers.
They had been expected to be a contending team in the Eastern Conference with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
Following the Bulls, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
On the road, they have gone 10-17 in 27 games away from the Wells Fargo Center.