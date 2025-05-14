Paul George Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Legend Larry Bird
Paul George began his career playing for the Indiana Pacers.
Over seven seasons with the franchise, he made four NBA All-Star Games and helped the team reach the Eastern Conference finals twice.
At the time, Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird was running the Pacers as the President of Basketball Operations.
In a recent interview with The Pivot, George spoke about Bird.
He brought up how (at the end of his Pacers tenure) Bird wanted him to play power forward (when he wanted to be a small forward).
George: "I love Larry. It's not that me and him don't have a good relationship. I love Larry. Larry took me under his wing, gave me a lot of gems."
During his run with Indiana, George averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 448 games.
While the Pacers never reached the NBA Finals, they made the playoffs six times in seven years.
Via @big_business_: "9x All Star
6x All NBA
4x All-Defensive Team
There's people in the hall of fame that accomplished less than Paul George"
Following the Pacers, George has spent the last eight seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.
As for Bird, the Boston Celtics legend is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
While he never played for the Pacers, the three-time NBA Champion spent his college years at Indiana State.