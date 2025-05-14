Fastbreak

Paul George Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Legend Larry Bird

Former Indiana Pacers star Paul George spoke about Larry Bird.

Ben Stinar

May 16, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird announces Nate McMillan as the new head coach during a press conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 16, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird announces Nate McMillan as the new head coach during a press conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Paul George began his career playing for the Indiana Pacers.

Over seven seasons with the franchise, he made four NBA All-Star Games and helped the team reach the Eastern Conference finals twice.

Paul George
Dec 17, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

At the time, Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird was running the Pacers as the President of Basketball Operations.

In a recent interview with The Pivot, George spoke about Bird.

He brought up how (at the end of his Pacers tenure) Bird wanted him to play power forward (when he wanted to be a small forward).

George: "I love Larry. It's not that me and him don't have a good relationship. I love Larry. Larry took me under his wing, gave me a lot of gems."

During his run with Indiana, George averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 448 games.

While the Pacers never reached the NBA Finals, they made the playoffs six times in seven years.

Via @big_business_: "9x All Star
6x All NBA
4x All-Defensive Team

There's people in the hall of fame that accomplished less than Paul George"

NBA
Jan 22, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George reacts in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Pacers 124-100. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the Pacers, George has spent the last eight seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul George
Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) watch the game against the New York Knicks from the bench at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As for Bird, the Boston Celtics legend is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.

While he never played for the Pacers, the three-time NBA Champion spent his college years at Indiana State.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.