Paul George Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement
Paul George and Russell Westbrook were once among the best duos in the NBA when they spent two seasons together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In 2019, George had one of the best seasons of his 15-year career.
He averaged 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range.
After the team lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs, the Thunder and Westbrook parted ways when he was traded to the Houston Rockets.
George was then sent to the LA Clippers.
In a recent interview with The Pivot, George spoke honestly about the ending in OKC.
George: "I wanted to be in Oklahoma... People don't know, it wasn't up to me. I thought I signed there, be here four years... Obviously, Russ been in Oklahoma for I don't know, 10+ years at this time. That's his home. I understand when it's time to up and leave. Like, you want to go see something else, you want to be somewhere else. That got back to me. Russ wanna leave. I'm not about to stay in Oklahoma by myself... People think that I'm the one originated to get out and blow that team up... Russ wanna go. That's cool. I have no problem with that."
George and Westbrook would later be reunited on the Clippers for part of two seasons (2023-24).
They lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back years.