Paul George's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Bucks Game
On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Paul George is on the injury report.
The nine-time NBA All-Star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice: "Sixers have an injury report for tonight:
Paul George — left groin tightness — QUESTIONABLE
Guerschon Yabusele — right knee swelling — QUESTIONABLE
Caleb Martin — right hip sprain — OUT
Andre Drummond — left toe injury recovery — OUT
KJ Martin/Kyle Lowry/Joel Embiid all OUT."
George is in his first year playing for the 76ers.
The former Fresno State star is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 27 games.
He has also spent time with the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers over 15 seasons.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-25 record in 40 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and are 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the 76ers will visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night in Colorado.
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-17 record in their first 40 games of the season.