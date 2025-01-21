Paul George's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets.
For the game, the 76ers could be without one of their best players, as Paul George is on the injury report.
George has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Paul George (groin) listed questionable for Tuesday."
George is in his first year playing for the 76ers after spending five seasons with the LA Clippers.
He is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The nine-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers over 15 seasons in the league.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-26 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the 76ers will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As for the Nuggets, they enter play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-16 record in 42 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Nuggets will host DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.