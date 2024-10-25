Paul George's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Paul George has been ruled out.
George also missed the team's first game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Austin Krell of On Pattison: "Paul George is OUT for tomorrow’s road game vs the Toronto Raptors.
Joel Embiid is out as well, of course.
Caleb Martin is probable with a right calf contusion."
George is coming off a season where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The former Fresno State star is expected to help the 76ers compete for a title.
After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 124-109, the 76ers are 0-1.
All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey led the team with 25 points.
Following the Raptors, the 76ers will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.
As for the Raptors, they lost their first game to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 136-106.
Gradey Dick led the team with 16 points, two rebounds, one assist and two blocks.
Following their matchup with the 76ers, the Raptors will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.