Paul George's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-76ers Game
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Pennsylvania.
For the game, the 76ers will remain without one of their best players, as Paul George has been ruled out.
George has missed each of the first four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the lineup.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday: "Paul George will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the Grizzlies. #Sixers"
The good news for 76ers fans is that George was able to practice on Friday.
Via Tony Jones of The Athletic on Friday: "Paul George and Joel Embiid were full participants in practice today. Both scrimmaged with the team. It seems as if their returns are getting closer
The Sixers have the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday before coming west for three games next week"
The 76ers are 1-3 in their first four games after losing to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 105-95.
Following Memphis, they will play their next game on Monday against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 3-3 in their first six games after most recently defeating the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 122-99.
Following the 76ers, they will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in New York.