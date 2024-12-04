Paul George's Official Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Paul George has been ruled out.
George is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in his first ten games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Paul George (injury management) ruled out Wednesday."
The 76ers are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-14 record in 19 games.
That said, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 110-104.
George had 29 points, two rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report on Tuesday: "PAUL GEORGE TIED A SEASON-HIGH 29 PTS AS THE 76ERS BEAT THE HORNETS 🔥"
Following Wednesday's showdown, the 76ers will host the Magic (again) on Friday.
At home, they have gone 2-7 in the nine games they have played in Philadelphia.
As for the Magic, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA.
They come into play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-8 record in 23 games.
On the road, the Magic have gone 6-8 in the 14 games they have played away from Orlando, Florida.