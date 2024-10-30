Paul George's Official Injury Status For Pistons-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Paul George has been ruled out.
George has missed each of the first three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Tuesday: "Joel Embiid and Paul George are out tomorrow versus the Detroit Pistons. They participated in portions of practice today, and will be re-assessed later in the week, Sixers say."
George is coming off a year where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
If he can have a healthy season, the nine-time NBA All-Star is expected to help the 76ers compete for a title.
The 76ers are 1-2 in their first three games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Indiana Pacers (in overtime) by a score of 118-114.
All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey led the way with 45 points while shooting 14/32 from the field.
Following Detroit, the 76ers will play Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (in Philadelphia) on Saturday evening at the Wells Fargo Center.
As for the Pistons, they are 0-4 in their first four games of the new season.
Following their matchup with the 76ers, they will return home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Friday evening in Detroit.