Paul George Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Instagram Post

Paul George (76ers) left a comment on Tyrese Haliburton's Instagram post.

Dec 31, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tyrese Haliburton has established himself among the best point guards in the NBA at just 24.

On Saturday, the Indiana Pacers star won his first career Gold medal when Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87.

After the game, Haliburton made a post to Instagram with a clip of a viral TikTok trend he did with his family.

Haliburton has over one million followers on Instagram.

He captioned his post: "🥇"

There were over 2,000 comments on his post in less than 24 hours.

One person who left a comment was former Pacers star (and current Philadelphia 76ers player) Paul George.

George's comment had over 12,000 likes.

George wrote: "Aye man 🤣🤣🤣 I love pops dawg"

Paul George's Comment
Paul George's Comment

George and Haliburton are two of the best Pacers players of all time, so fans will like to see that there was an interaction on social media.

Paul Georg
Dec 31, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Haliburton finished this past season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.

He helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season (when George was still on the roster).

Tyrese Haliburton
May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.

As for George, he finished the season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He signed with the 76ers over the offseason.

