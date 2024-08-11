Paul George Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Instagram Post
Tyrese Haliburton has established himself among the best point guards in the NBA at just 24.
On Saturday, the Indiana Pacers star won his first career Gold medal when Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87.
After the game, Haliburton made a post to Instagram with a clip of a viral TikTok trend he did with his family.
Haliburton has over one million followers on Instagram.
There were over 2,000 comments on his post in less than 24 hours.
One person who left a comment was former Pacers star (and current Philadelphia 76ers player) Paul George.
George's comment had over 12,000 likes.
George wrote: "Aye man 🤣🤣🤣 I love pops dawg"
George and Haliburton are two of the best Pacers players of all time, so fans will like to see that there was an interaction on social media.
Haliburton finished this past season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
He helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season (when George was still on the roster).
As for George, he finished the season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games with the Los Angeles Clippers.
He signed with the 76ers over the offseason.