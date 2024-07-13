Paul George Reveals Phone Call With Kawhi Leonard Before Signing With 76ers
Paul George has spent the previous five seasons playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The nine-time All-Star became a free agent this summer and was available to sign with any team in the league.
George ended up leaving the Clippers to join the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 1: "BREAKING: Free agent F Paul George has agreed on a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. George committed in a meeting with Sixers officials and returns East to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of an NBA title."
Recently, George revealed a phone call he had with Kawhi Leonard before departing for Philadelphia (h/t Podcast P with Paul George).
George: "I owe Kawhi that conversation. I called him up and was just like, 'Man, listen. I think Imma go elsewhere. Conversations with the Clippers didn't go how I wanted to.' I kind of broke down how I told you guys how it all played out, and we had that conversation. I was like, 'Man, I gotta do what's best.' He understood."
George finished this past season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
However, the Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
George has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 14 seasons.