Paul George's Status For 76ers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will play their first preseason game when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
For the game, all eyes will be on Paul George, who is expected to make his 76ers debut after signing with the team over the offseason.
George is coming off a season where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Joel Embiid to undergo evaluation, Paul George to make preseason debut against Timberwolves"
George, who is a nine-time NBA All-Star, was one of the biggest additions that any team was able to make over the offseason.
He is joining a team that already has Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, so they are expected to be a contender to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
Last season, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Following the Timberwolves, the 76ers will play four more preseason games against the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.
They will then open up the regular season on October 23 when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Philadelphia.
George is going into his 15th season in the NBA.
The former Fresno State star has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers over his Hall of Fame career.