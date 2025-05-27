Paul George Was Correct About Lakers Star Bronny James
Bronny James had limited playing during his first NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
That said, he garnered an extraordinary amount of attention from media and fans.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic (on October 30): "A loud “We want Bronny!” chant has started here in Cleveland"
At the start of the season, Philadelphia 76ers made a strong statement about how Bronny will be very popular (no matter how his career goes).
George (via Podcast P with Paul George on October 28): "The next generation are going to gravitate to him. The next generation is already looking up to Bronny. He's going to be the next wave of stars; whatever his NBA career looks like, he's automatically an influencer and an inspiration to a lot of these kids. Him having a look and an identity will go a long ways."
Whenever Bronny was inserted into games, he drew a very large reaction from the crowd (and on social media).
The 20-year-old guard has nearly eight million followers on Instagram (which is among the most in the league).
Via LoJo Media (on November 9): "A “Bronny” chant has broken out in the 4th quarter."
Bronny also had a strong G League regular season, which proved that he could end up being a player in JJ Redick's rotation during the 2025-26 season.
As for George, the nine-time NBA All-Star is coming off his first year playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has also spent time with the Pacers, Thunder and Clippers.