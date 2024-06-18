Paul Pierce Sends Out Viral Post After Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
They have now captured their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce was still on the roster.
After the game, Pierce sent out a post on X that had over 23,000 likes and 450,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Pierce wrote: "Congratulations to the 23-24 NBA Champions My Boston Celtics"
Pierce then sent out several more posts with his reaction.
Pierce's second post: "What can they say now ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️🥲🤪🤪🤪🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳"
Pierce's third post: "Gas up the Duck Boats"
Pierce's fourth post: "Omg Jaylen Brown what a year love u little bro from one finals MVP to Another wow"
The Celtics had an incredible year where they were also the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat (in five games), Cleveland Cavaliers (in five games) and Indiana Pacers (in four games) before beating Dallas.
As for Pierce, he is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer made ten NBA All-Star Games, and had career averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
In addition to the Celtics, Pierce has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets over 19 seasons.