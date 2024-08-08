Paul Pierce Thinks This NBA Team Should Trade For Trae Young
Trae Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The Atlanta Hawks superstar is coming off another excellent year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Recently, NBA legend Paul Pierce (via kgcertified) said that he thinks the Utah Jazz should try to land Young in a trade.
Pierce: "You know who could add to that team? You know who would be nice for that team? Trae Young. I don't like him in Atlanta right now... You throw Trae Young in Utah right now, they would be a problem. Wouldn't they?"
The Jazz are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
However, they have a lot of talent on the roster and are led by 2023 NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
He finished this past year with averages of 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Markkanen signed a massive extension with Utah.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Lauri Markkanen has signed a five-year, $238 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz including $220 million in new money, his agent told @wojespn."
Based on the way that Young plays, Markkanen would be an ideal co-star.
While the hypothetical move is unlikely, Piece makes a very intriguing suggestion.