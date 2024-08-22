Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Has NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
Zion Williamson is coming off a productive season for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The former Duke superstar finished the year with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Thursday, NBA 2K revealed that Williamson will be rated as an 88 overall in the new game (NBA 2K25).
Williamson had dealt with a lot of injuries from 2021-23, and last year was his first time playing 70+ games in an NBA season.
He has shown that when he is on the floor, he is among the best forwards in the league.
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Blue Devils.
He has played four seasons for the Pelicans and has career averages of 24.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 184 games.
The 24-year-old has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.
If he can stay healthy, there is good reason to believe that Williamson will be a 90+ overall in NBA 2K26.
As for the Pelicans, they finished the season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
After defeating the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, the Pelicans got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs (Williamson was injured during the series).