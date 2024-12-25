Philadelphia 76ers And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The 76ers have ruled out KJ Martin and Jared McCain.
Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon are questionable, while Joel Embiid is availalbe.
As for the Celtics, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum are questionable.
JD Davison, Anton Watson and Drew Peterson have all been ruled out.
The 76ers enter play as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-17 record in 27 games.
They most recently beat the San Antonio Spurs (at home) by a score of 111-106.
Tyrese Maxey exploded for 32 points, ten rebounds and eight assists in 41 minutes of playing time.
Following their showdown in Boston, the 76ers will head west to play the Utah Jazz on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-7 record in 29 games.
They are coming off a 108-104 loss to the Orlando Magic in Florida.
The status of Tatum, White and Holiday will have significant implications on Wednesday's game.
Following Philadelphia, the Celtics will remain at home to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
This will be the first time that the Celtics and 76ers face off during the 2024-25 NBA season.
They last faced off (on October 12) in the preseason.
The Celtics won by a score of 139-89 (at home in Boston).