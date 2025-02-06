Philadelphia 76ers And Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Amend Trade
Earlier this week, the Dallas Mavericks announced that they had made a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The deal is centered around Quentin Grimes and Caleb Martin.
Via Mavs PR on Tuesday: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they acquired forward Caleb Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick."
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Mavs and 76ers have now amended the trade.
Via Stein: "The Sixers are now sending an additional 2030 second-round pick to Dallas as an amended aspect of Philadelphia's trade earlier this week to send Caleb Martin to the Mavericks, league sources tell @TheSteinLine."
Martin is averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record in 51 games.
Stein added: "A specific timetable for Caleb Martin's Mavericks debut has not yet been established. League sources say Dallas does not have long-term concern about the right hip sprain that has sidelined Martin but a modification to the original trade was sought after the ex-Sixer's physical."
Grimes is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 47 games.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-30 record in 50 games.